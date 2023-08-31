Another Atlanta senior ball planned for October despite controversy

Amid the controversy over the 2022 Mayor's Senior Ball, planning is already underway for the next event slated for October.

An independent government office took a look at last year's party, and found procedures were not followed regarding the expenditure of taxpayer funds. The amount was in excess of $100,000.

Several city staffers booked stays where the party took place in the downtown area. Some stayed more than one night.

The Office of Inspector General also included an invoice showing taxpayers paid for two members of the mayor's family to stay at the Hyatt Hotel.

Mayor Andre Dickens subsequently wrote a check to reimburse the city hall treasury.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Balla, the chief financial officer, told council members it is expected private sources will foot the bill for the 2023 Senior Ball.

If there is any shortfall, "we will make sure all the controls are in place to ensure any expenditures are appropriate," Balla said.

The council finance panel gave the green light for planning to continue for the upcoming event, October 28.

