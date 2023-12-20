Anonymous tip leads to drugs, guns and cash in DeKalb County

article

Drugs, guns, and cash were seized from a home on Fannin Court in Stonecrest on Dec. 19 after DeKalb County Police Department received an anonymous tip through their Narcotics Hotline.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, they seized 22 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 15 Hydrocodone pills, 6 Oxycodone pills, 1 bottle of Promethazine, 4 handguns, and an undetermined amount of money.

They also made 5 felony arrests.

The number for the Narcotics Hotline is 770-724-7762.