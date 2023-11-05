Annual Native American Festival & Pow Wow underway at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park's Native American Festival & Pow Wow begins Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 5. With multiple tribes represented, the festival is considered the largest gathering of its kind in Georgia and a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Held at the park’s Historic Square, visitors will experience the southeast’s premier Native American cultural festival through dance, music, interactive educational displays, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations, and more.

PHOTOS/VIDEO BY JOYCE LUPIANI/FOX 5 ATLANTA

The four-day festival also includes an artists’ marketplace where shoppers will find one-of-a-kind gift items. World-renowned Native and Native-inspired artists and crafters demonstrate their skills and offer hand-crafted items for sale.