Annual Chalktoberfest draws international artists to Marietta

The Brief The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival returns to the Historic Marietta Square this Saturday and Sunday. The nonprofit museum created Chalktoberfest as a fundraiser more than a decade ago, and it’s since grown to become an award-winning celebration drawing chalk artists from around the world. There's also a ticketed craft beer festival happening Saturday, featuring more than 120 craft beers, seltzers, and ciders.



Marietta is about to get much more colorful this weekend, thanks to the return of one of the city’s most popular festivals.

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival returns to the Historic Marietta Square on Saturday and Sunday, continuing a tradition that stretches back more than a decade. The nonprofit museum created Chalktoberfest as a fundraiser back in 2013, and it’s since grown to become an award-winning celebration drawing chalk artists from around the world, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and a craft beer and wine festival-within-the-festival.

Organizers say 80 artists are scheduled to attend and showcase their talents by creating chalk art on the sidewalks of Marietta — they’ll be drawing all weekend, and stopping by to check it out is free! Day-of general admission for the Craft Beer Fest (which is happening Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.) is $59.71 (including fees) and includes a souvenir cup and unlimited samples of more than 120 craft beers, seltzers, ciders, and more than two dozen wines. All proceeds, of course, benefit the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.

Hours of this weekend’s Chalktoberfest are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Marietta, getting a sneak peek at this year’s celebration!