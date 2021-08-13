Animal shelters to temporarily waive adoption fees
ATLANTA - DeKalb and Fulton Animal Shelters, as well as LifeLine's Community Animal Center, are waiving adoption fees on all animals beginning August 13.
The shelters are already packed and they fear more animals will be dumped in the coming months.
"We don't want to have to put animals down for space but we are out of space," said Karen Hirsch with LifeLine Animal Project.
Hirsch says DeKalb and Fulton County Shelters already have more than 900 animals and there's another 150 at the LifeLine Community Animal Center.
"We've had a really rough summer, It's been the perfect storm. We have animals coming in up to 50 a day and fewer adopters coming in," said Hirsch.
Hirsch says they're facing a real crisis that will only get worse. They believe once the eviction moratorium ends, they'll be seeing even more animals being dumped.
"We're bracing ourselves for an influx of dogs and cats. There are about 400,000 people behind on their rent right now in Atlanta and if those people get evicted they have animals. They're going to come to our shelters and our shelters are completely full," said Hirsch.
In an effort to make room by encouraging adoptions of their current animals, LifeLine's shelters are waiving all fees this weekend.
"Free adoptions. You can get any dog, cat, kitten, or puppy for no fee and that includes the spay, neuter, microchip, and all their vaccinations," said Hirsch.
The timing is perfect for Lee Abercrombie who has been thinking about getting a dog.
"I want a dog and free really helps," said Abercrombie who was at the shelter looking for a dog.
Hirsch is hoping others will find a place in their heart and their home for a new furry friend.
"You can come in and find your best friend and actually save a life," said Hirsch.
The addresses for the shelters offering free adoptions from August 13-15 can be found below:
Dekalb County Animal Shelter
3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Chamblee, Georgia
Fulton County Animal Shelter
860 Marietta Blvd NW
Atlanta, Georgia
LifeLine Community Animal Center
3180 Presidential Drive
Atlanta, Georgia
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.