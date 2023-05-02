Over 25 dogs seized from Lithonia properties in animal cruelty case, police say

article

DeKalb County Police is investigating a case of animal cruelty in Lithonia. A spokesperson for the department tells FOX 5 they believe 29 dogs in total have been removed.

It's believed the dogs were being kept in two homes on Creekford Lane.

DeKalb County Animal Control loaded the dogs up, but it is not yet clear where they will be taken.

So far, no one has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

