Over 25 dogs seized from Lithonia properties in animal cruelty case, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Lithonia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Creekford Lane in Lithonia

LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County Police is investigating a case of animal cruelty in Lithonia. A spokesperson for the department tells FOX 5 they believe 29 dogs in total have been removed.

It's believed the dogs were being kept in two homes on Creekford Lane.

DeKalb County Animal Control loaded the dogs up, but it is not yet clear where they will be taken.

Creekford Lane in Lithonia

So far, no one has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.