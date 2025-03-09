Angie Stone: Public memorial to be held Friday in Austell

article

Funeral arrangements have been set for singer and Stockbridge resident Angie Stone, who died in a car crash last week.

Two services will be held to honor Stone’s life. A public memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral in Austell. A private ceremony for close family and friends will take place Saturday in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.

Fans were allowed to sign up for the public memorial, but as of Sunday morning, no more spots were available.

RELATED: R&B soul singer Angie Stone remembered by Atlanta friends for powerful vocals, kind spirit

Stone, 63, was leaving a performance in Mobile, Alabama, when the van carrying her and members of her crew was involved in a collision on Interstate 65. Stone was the only person killed in the crash.

RELATED: Angie Stone, Grammy-nominated R&B singer, dies in car crash

Angie Stone’s Legacy

The backstory:

A pioneer in R&B and hip-hop, Stone was a member of the all-female rap trio The Sequence, known for their 1979 hit "Funk You Up." She later joined the music groups Mantronix and Vertical Hold and provided backing vocals for Lenny Kravitz’s fifth studio album in 1998.

Beyond music, Stone also had an acting career. She made her film debut in the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick and starred as Big Mama Morton in the Broadway musical Chicago in 2003. She also appeared in "Ride Along" in 2014 with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube and had several small TV roles. Additionally, she appeared on "Celebrity Fit Club" in 2006.

In 2021, she received the Soul Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors. Most recently, in 2024, she was the featured vocalist on Damon Little’s "No Stressing."

Stone recorded 10 studio albums during her career. Her most recent album, "Love Language," was released in 2023, according to New York Times.

Stone lived in Stockbridge, where she was honored by the Stockbridge City Council on Monday night. She is survived by her two children, Diamond and Michael.

RELATED: Stockbridge honors singer Angie Stone after her death in highway crash