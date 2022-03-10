Andrew Young, former UN Ambassador and Atlanta mayor, celebrates 90th birthday

All week long Atlanta is celebrating the life and legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young as he turns 90 years old.

Thursday, he was honored with a Peace Walk in Downtown Atlanta.

As a young man, Rev. Young was a fierce advocate for voting and civil rights, but always held true to the principles of peaceful reform -- even in the face of violence spawned by racism.

Celebrations for Andrew Young will continue through Saturday.

That's his actual birthday, where he will be honored with a birthday dinner gala.

