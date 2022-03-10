Expand / Collapse search

Andrew Young, former UN Ambassador and Atlanta mayor, celebrates 90th birthday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Former Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young celebrates 90th birthday

The 90-minute prayers service at his home church in Atlanta featured a melting pot of cultures and religions.

ATLANTA - All week long Atlanta is celebrating the life and legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young as he turns 90 years old.

Thursday, he was honored with a Peace Walk in Downtown Atlanta

As a young man, Rev. Young was a fierce advocate for voting and civil rights, but always held true to the principles of peaceful reform -- even in the face of violence spawned by racism.

Celebrations for Andrew Young will continue through Saturday.

That's his actual birthday, where he will be honored with a birthday dinner gala.

