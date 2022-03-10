Andrew Young, former UN Ambassador and Atlanta mayor, celebrates 90th birthday
ATLANTA - All week long Atlanta is celebrating the life and legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young as he turns 90 years old.
Thursday, he was honored with a Peace Walk in Downtown Atlanta.
As a young man, Rev. Young was a fierce advocate for voting and civil rights, but always held true to the principles of peaceful reform -- even in the face of violence spawned by racism.
Celebrations for Andrew Young will continue through Saturday.
That's his actual birthday, where he will be honored with a birthday dinner gala.
