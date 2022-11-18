Man hospitalized in shooting during fight at NW Atlanta home, police say

article

An early morning shooting at a northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital Friday.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the home on the 300 block of Andrew J Hairston Place.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man in his 30s shot in the back.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim is not cooperating in the investigation, but they believe the shooting happened during an altercation at the home.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any potential suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.