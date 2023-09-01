Man on the run after murdering his child's mother in East Point, police say

article

Authorities in East Point are searching for a man accused of killing the mother of his child.

Detectives are searching for Andre Bell.

According to East Point police, their investigation began Sunday when they were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of McClelland Avenue.

When they arrived, detectives found the body of a woman who had been shot multiple times in the bedroom of one of the apartments.

Investigators believe the woman was shot and killed by Bell, the father of the woman's child, and they say he traveled from Florida to commit the crime.

Bell's alleged getaway car was found abandoned in Twiggs County on the day of the murder.

Bell is believed to have ties in Macon.

If you have any information that could help police find the suspect, call the East Point Police Department.