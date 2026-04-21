Amy Carter surprises Cardi B with signed book in Atlanta

The Brief Amy Carter met Cardi B backstage at her Atlanta concert. Carter gifted the rapper a signed book of Jimmy Carter’s diaries. Fans loved the unexpected mix of politics and pop culture.



Politics and pop culture collided backstage in Atlanta when Amy Carter met Cardi B during the final stop of her tour, according to People.com.

What we know:

Carter, the 58-year-old daughter of the late and former President Jimmy Carter, attended the concert at State Farm Arena over the weekend and later met the rapper behind the scenes. During their meet-and-greet, she handed over a meaningful gift — a copy of her father’s White House diary collection, signed before his death in 2024.

RELATED: Cardi B criticizes State Farm Arena staff during final tour stop

The gesture struck a chord with 33-year-old Cardi B, who has long been open about her interest in politics and presidential history. The rapper, who has previously named Franklin D. Roosevelt as her favorite president, reacted with excitement and gratitude.

Fans online quickly embraced the unexpected pairing, with many calling the exchange both surprising and thoughtful. Others noted how fitting the gift was, given Cardi B’s well-documented fascination with government and history.

Carter was also spotted enjoying the concert in the crowd, dancing along before being recognized by other attendees — adding another layer to the night’s unlikely crossover moment.

One post on X showing Carter in the crowd went viral after people realized it was the former first daughter.

Cardi B has said many times in the past that her favorite president was the 32nd president – Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The singer says Roosevelt was the real "Make America Great Again" president and she admired him for his work despite suffering from polio and being confined to a wheelchair.