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Amy Carter surprises Cardi B with signed book in Atlanta

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Published  April 21, 2026 10:32am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Amy Carter presents Cardi B with book

Amy Carter presents Cardi B with book

Amy Carter, daughter of the late former President Jimmy Carter, met Cardi B backstage while she was in Atlanta to perform at State Farm Arena and presented her with a signed copy of her father's presidential diary collection. 

The Brief

    • Amy Carter met Cardi B backstage at her Atlanta concert.
    • Carter gifted the rapper a signed book of Jimmy Carter’s diaries.
    • Fans loved the unexpected mix of politics and pop culture.

ATLANTA - Politics and pop culture collided backstage in Atlanta when Amy Carter met Cardi B during the final stop of her tour, according to People.com.

What we know:

Carter, the 58-year-old daughter of the late and former President Jimmy Carter, attended the concert at State Farm Arena over the weekend and later met the rapper behind the scenes. During their meet-and-greet, she handed over a meaningful gift — a copy of her father’s White House diary collection, signed before his death in 2024.

RELATED: Cardi B criticizes State Farm Arena staff during final tour stop

The gesture struck a chord with 33-year-old Cardi B, who has long been open about her interest in politics and presidential history. The rapper, who has previously named Franklin D. Roosevelt as her favorite president, reacted with excitement and gratitude.

Fans online quickly embraced the unexpected pairing, with many calling the exchange both surprising and thoughtful. Others noted how fitting the gift was, given Cardi B’s well-documented fascination with government and history.

Carter was also spotted enjoying the concert in the crowd, dancing along before being recognized by other attendees — adding another layer to the night’s unlikely crossover moment.

One post on X showing Carter in the crowd went viral after people realized it was the former first daughter. 

Cardi B has said many times in the past that her favorite president was the 32nd president – Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The singer says Roosevelt was the real "Make America Great Again" president and she admired him for his work despite suffering from polio and being confined to a wheelchair. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from an article published by People.com (linked above) and posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

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