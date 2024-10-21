'America's longest serving sheriff' dies at 92; Georgia mourns

article

Henry Cullen Talton, Jr., known as "America's longest serving sheriff," has died at 92. The Houston County Sheriff's Office made the announcement over the weekend.

"The family of Sheriff Cullen Talton and the Houston County Sheriff's Office are deeply saddened to announce that Sheriff Talton passed away peacefully this morning in his home," a spokesperson for the office posted on Facebook. "Please keep the Talton family in your thoughts and prayers."

Talton dedicated over 50 years of his life to serving the Houston County community. He had just announced his retirement at the top of the year.

America's longest serving sheriff

Sheriff Talton was born on Oct. 16, 1932, in Bonaire, Georgia to the late Henry Cullen Talton, Sr. and Lois Ammons Talton.

Before becoming a public servant, Talton was a dairy farmer. Working with his hands taught him about hard work and dedication, two traits that formed him into the dynamic leader he was for decades.

Talton was elected sheriff in 1972. He served for 13 terms, making him the longest serving sheriff in the country. According to his obituary, he rarely wore his badge or carried a gun because he relied on the respect his community had for him, not fear.

Besides providing Houston County with protection, Talton was known to give back in other ways. He was received multiple service awards throughout his career, including the Golden Eagle Award in 2010, the Meritorious Service Master Award in 2022, the President's Award from the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, the Warner Robins/Houston County Chamber of Commerce Good Government Service Award, the Liberty Bell Award, and was named Sheriff of the Year in 2019.

Sheriff Talton was preceded in death by his loving parents and wife of 68 years, Peggy Sears Talton.

His legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

The sheriff will lie in state on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The procession will follow at 3 p.m., taking him from the funeral home to Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

The community is encouraged to line the streets on Carl Vinson Parkway by the Sheriff H. Cullen Talton Jr. Building to watch the procession.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. The funeral will be held there the next day at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, the Talton family has asked that donations be made in Sheriff Talton's memory to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes at 1000 Sheriffs Way in Madison.

Georgia officials mourn Sheriff Cullen Talton

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement touting Talton's experience and contributions:

"Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the passing of America's longest serving Sheriff, Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton.

"For nearly 52 years, Sheriff Talton remained committed to serving and protecting the people of his community and became a beloved fixture of Georgia law enforcement. We will keep the Talton family, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, and all those made better by his public service in our prayers during this time."

Georgia law enforcement mourns America's longest serving sheriff

Sheriff David Davis, Bibb County Sheriff's Office

"It is with great sadness that I learned of Sheriff Cullen Talton’s passing. Throughout my career in law enforcement and particularly during my time as sheriff, Sheriff Talton has been a mentor, encourager, and friend. Law enforcement has lost a true giant in our profession. On behalf of the members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, I send our deepest condolences to Sheriff Talton’s family and to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office."

Sheriff Len Wood, Coweta County Sheriff's Office

"Please keep the 'Houston County Sheriff's Office-GA' and the family of Sheriff Cullen Talton in your thoughts and prayers.

"Houston County Sheriff’s Office announced this morning that the sheriff passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

"Sheriff Talton has served as Houston County’s sheriff since he was first elected in 1972, making him the longest-serving sheriff in the U.S. Sheriff Talton was 92 years old."

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

"Sheriff Melody Maddox and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sheriff H. Cullen Talton Jr. of Houston County, Georgia. As America’s longest-serving sheriff, he dedicated nearly 52 years to his community with remarkable commitment and integrity. His legacy of service will be deeply missed."

Sheriff Ron H. Freeman, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

"The men and women of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are sending condolences to the family and friends, both blood and blue, of Sheriff Cullen Talton of the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Talton passed away peacefully two days ago. Sheriff Cullen Talton was the longest serving Sheriff, not only in Georgia, but in the United States. RIP Sheriff Talton."

Sheriff James A. Hale, Jr., Oconee County Sheriff's Office

"It is with heavy hearts that we remember Sheriff Cullen Talton, who served the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for an incredible 52 years, making him the longest serving Sheriff in the nation. Sheriff Talton’s impact on the lives of so many will never be forgotten, and his memory will remain a beacon of strength for years to come."

"Rest in peace, Sheriff Talton. Your legacy lives on."

Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick, City of Warner Robins Government

"Over the past three years, it has been a privilege to work alongside the legend and longest serving sheriff in our country's history, Sheriff Cullen Talton. His commitment to the safety and well-being of Houston County has been unwavering, and his leadership has left an indelible mark on our community. Sheriff Talton’s legacy of service, integrity, and dedication will be deeply missed by all of us who had the honor of working alongside him. We are grateful for his years of steadfast leadership and the positive impact he’s made on countless lives. I was honored to have an opportunity to get to know him and learn from him."

Georgia Department of Public Safety

"Our agency extends its deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sheriff Cullen Talton, who passed peacefully in his home this morning. His dedication and service to this state, as well as his leadership to the law enforcement community will be remembered and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."