American Airlines suspends all flights to China over coronavirus

American Airlines has suspended all flights to and from China as the spread of the deadly coronavirus continues.

Delta Air Lines has also suspended flights to China beginning Feb. 6 through April 30.

China as of Friday morning counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December.

No deaths have been reported outside of China.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency. In the U.S., there have been five confirmed cases identified in Washington state, California, Arizona and Illinois.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department issued the highest travel advisory level warning against traveling to China.

Other U.S. carriers have reduced service to China, while several European airlines have suspended it altogether.