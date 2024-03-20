Protest over amendment targeting transgender students in Georgia added to mental health bill

Outraged parents went to the state Capitol on Wednesday to voice their opposition to anti-transgender legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers on Tuesday.

"I came down here to advocate for the transgender children," Andrea Kramer told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "Certain portions of this legislature have decided to target transgender children of Georgia."

State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, added the controversial legislation to House Bill 1104.

"We're trying to protect girls, it's simply what this bill does," Dixon told reporters. "Whatever you're biologically born with, what's on your birth certificate, what sex or gender you are when you are born, if you are a boy you cannot play in girls’ sports."

Outraged parents protest proposed anti-transgender legislation at the Georgia Capitol on March 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

The amended bill would also prohibit schools from allowing individuals to use restrooms and locker rooms that are different from their biological sex.

State Rep. Omari Crawford, D-Decatur, sponsored the original bill that would address student athletes' mental health and does not support the amended version.

"A lot of the other provisions that have been added into this bill frustrates the purpose of why I actually wanted the bill to pass in the first place," said Crawford, "So, I cannot support that other language."

Critics said it's the latest in a series of ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

"My question to them is, why? Why are you continuing to pick on transgender children?" Kramer lamented.

The amended bill also prohibits public schools from teaching sex education before middle school.