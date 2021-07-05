Amber Alert: Missing toddler found safe, dad suspected of killing toddler's mom in custody

A 2-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday evening, about two days after his disappearance.

His father, who was wanted for the murder of 2-year-old Celestine Stoot III, is now in custody, according to California Highway Patrol.

At the time of the little boy's disappearance, an alert was also issued for his father, 42-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., who was named as not only Celestine III's mom's suspected murderer, but also the primary suspect in the boy's disappearance.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette confirmed Tuesday that Celestine Stoot Jr. was wanted for the murder of the toddler’s mother, Natasha Denise Barlow. She was killed over the weekend when the father was accused of kidnapping their little boy.

"We are still in shock, just can’t believe this," a family member of Barlow told FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez.

"She’s a good mom, she doesn’t deserve this," said the girlfriend of one of Barlow’s older sons, as she tried to hold back tears.

At the time of his disappearance, Celestine III was known by loved ones as "CJ," was last seen on the Fourth of July in Lake Elsinore.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.