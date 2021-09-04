Amber Alert issued for kidnapped infant in Athens

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert overnight for an abducted 9-month-old out of Athens.

Athens police said the infant, Saint Griffin Jones, was inside a white 2020 Nissan Altima when it was stolen from a driveway at 11:30 p.m. Friday night near Live Oak Drive.

Saint Griffin Jones was wearing an all-white onesie, has curly hair and weighs approximately 20 pounds.

Police said Saint Griffin Jones is believed to be in danger.

The 2020 Nissan Altima's registration is CRK4471.

Anyone who recognizes the car or baby is asked to immediately call 911.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.