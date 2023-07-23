AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old girl from Warner Robins believed to be in 'extreme danger'

article

An AMBER Alert was issued out of Warner Robbins shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the alert, law enforcement officials are looking for a Jeep Liberty SUV with license plate number CSX5096.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say a 1-year-old child named Ta'yonni Johnson was abducted by 22-year-old Calvin Williams Johnson and was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Johnson is believed to be headed east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty.

The child is believed to be in "extreme danger."

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to local law enforcement for details about the alert.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.