Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old Georgia girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted infant girl out of Glennville, Georgia Thursday morning.

Officials issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, for 7-month old Genesis Gutierrez Harris on behalf of the Long County Sheriff's Office

The little girl is described as being Black and Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white onesie with black and white polka dots and yellow bands.

Officials have identified the child's abductor as 23-year-old Leander Nathanial Harris.

He is described as being 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a deadlocks style.

Harris and the abducted infant are believed to be traveling white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with the North Carolina plate HDR7823.

If you have any information that could help in this search, please call 911 immediately.

