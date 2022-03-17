Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old South Fulton girl

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old South Fulton girl who was abducted from her home early Thursday morning.

South Fulton police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 1-year-old Cali McClean.

Investigators believe McClean was abducted by 33-year-old Erjahn McClean. Officials have not released how the suspect and the little girl are related.

Cali McClean was last seen wearing a pink two-piece pajama set.

The suspect is said to be driving a black 2022 Land Rover with the Georgia license plate number CHS7803.

If you know anything that could help police find the missing girl, please call the South Fulton Police Department at 404-808-3011 or by calling 911.

