Amazon Web Service outage causes issues for Disney+, League of Legends, more

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 12:10PM
Technology
FOX TV Digital Team

Amazon’s AWS cloud service was experiencing issues on Tuesday, causing several other platforms and websites that rely on it to also face apparent outages. 

Amazon’s official status page was updated at about 8:49 a.m. PT with a message confirming "elevated error rates." 

"We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery," the update reads.

b778447c-AWS And Meta Photo Illustrations

FILE - Amazon Web Services logo displayed on a phone screen and a laptop keyboard are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, showed more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS. It also showed several reports of issues with Disney Plus, the online battle arena video game League of Legends and Amazon’s own products including Ring cameras and Prime Music.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.