Amazon sets Prime Day dates for June

Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Prime Day for 2021.

The annual event traditionally takes place in the second quarter, usually in July.

In April, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky alluded to investors in an earnings call that U.S. shoppers could expect it to happen sometime early this summer.

During that call Olsavsky said, "There are a number of factors, the Olympics, which are still out there this year. In fact, in some – many areas, July is a big vacation month," he said. "So, it might be better to have – for customers, sellers and vendors to experiment with a different time period."

Amazon says the event will give Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more.

The retailer is promising entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Gaming.

Prime Day will begin on June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members.

As part of Amazon’s new investment of more than $100 million to help small business sellers succeed, Prime members can get a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store from June 7 to June 20

Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals leading up to the Prime Day event.