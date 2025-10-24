Amazon Flex driver shot at in Tucker; neighbors say gunfire happens too often

The Brief An Amazon Flex driver was shot at while delivering packages early Friday morning in Tucker. Neighbors say gunfire has become common in the area, reporting shots multiple times per week. Police have not released a suspect or vehicle description and are reviewing Ring and dash camera footage.



Authorities are searching for the person who opened fire on an Amazon Flex driver early Friday morning while making deliveries in Tucker.

Amazon Flex driver dodges gunfire

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the driver was dropping off orders on Hanfred Court around 5:15 a.m. when another driver confronted him and fired at his vehicle.

The Amazon driver took off, fled to the 4600 block of Hugh Howell Road, where he called 911 from a safer location.

The shooting happened just as the holiday shipping season begins.

Tucker neighbors and gunshots

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the area tell FOX 5 gunfire has become a regular concern.

"Over the last nine months… we've been hearing gunshots at least twice a week," said homeowner Denise Pounds, who believes she heard the shot and saw a vehicle speed away from Hanfred Court.

Pounds says she has repeatedly contacted police. "It's sad. It doesn't shock me. It's very sad to me though, because we don't apparently have enough resources in the police department to keep police patrols going through like we've asked."

Another resident, too afraid to reveal her name, said she is shaken. "Friday is my Amazon delivery day. I am just so surprised. It's terrifying." She added, "It's frightening. It's frightening. It's unbelievable because, why would somebody do that. Why would anybody, somebody just trying to do their job."

Amazon issued a statement saying, "We're thankful the delivery partner was not physically harmed in this incident. Safety is our top priority, and no one is expected to make a delivery to an Amazon customer if conditions aren't safe to do so."

Hanfred Court shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle involved.

It is unclear what sparked the confrontation on Hanfred Court.

Investigators have not said whether the case is connected to previous reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

What's next:

Police say they are pursuing leads and reviewing possible Ring camera and dash camera video.

What you can do:

Police say the case remains active and tips can be sent anonymously through the DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the information.