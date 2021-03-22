'Amazing': Baby born at 3:21 p.m. on 3/21 in Florida area code 321

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'Amazing': Baby born at 3:21 p.m. on 3/21 in Florida area code 321

Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A baby born at a Central Florida hospital was born at 3:21 p.m. on 3/21 in the 321 area code, staff said.

Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that Carter Kerr was born on Sunday, March 21st (also known as 03/21) in the 321 area code (Brevard County) at 3:21 p.m.

They said that baby, who appears to already have a lucky number, weighed in at eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. He also was born in a patient room that can view rocket launches after the "3-2-1" countdown, they added.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus checks: IRS says next batch of payments will be disbursed in coming days

"Merritt Island residents and first-time parents Justin and Charish could not be more excited," the hospital said. 

They also included a quote from Carter's mother, who said "Carter being born in the 321 (area code) on March 21, 2021, at 3:21 p.m. is unexpected and also amazing. My experience at Cape Canaveral Hospital has been great with all the nurses and all the staff."

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.