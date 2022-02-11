Alvin Ailey Dance Theater celebrates Black History Month with Atlanta performances

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater has a busy weekend ahead at the Fox Theatre.

The landmark dance company is celebrating Black History Month and a major milestone.

Dancers will be putting on several performances Friday through Sunday.

This year also marks artistic director Robert Battle's 10 years at the helm of the company.

Battle says every movement the dancers make speaks to a moment in history.

Friday at 8 p.m. the dance company celebrates 50 years of "Cry," which is inspired by Black women - especially mothers.

Later Friday night, the Fox Theatre will showcase hip-hop innovator Rennie Harris' acclaimed "Lazarus," a powerful ensemble work inspired by the life and legacy of Alvin Ailey.

Tickets start at $29.

If you'd like to learn more, visit the Fox Theatre's website.

