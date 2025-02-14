Alto couple arrested for large amounts of drugs, guns, and cash in home

article

The Brief Jonathan Clayton Burrell of Cornelia and Kateland Elaine Heffner of Cleveland were arrested on Feb. 11 during a search warrant execution at a home on Kitchens Road in Alto. Authorities confiscated large amounts of marijuana, THC concentrates, edibles, two firearms, and cash. Both suspects face multiple felony charges and remain in custody at the Habersham County Detention Center.



A two-week investigation into illegal drug activity in Habersham County resulted in the arrest of two suspects, the seizure of drugs, firearms, cash, and two vehicles, and an ongoing effort to combat narcotics distribution in the area.

What we know:

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Special Operations Unit, executed a search warrant at 550 Kitchens Road in Alto on Tuesday.

During the search, deputies seized a large quantity of marijuana, THC vapes, gummies, edibles, and concentrates, along with two firearms and cash. As a result, Burrell and Heffner were arrested and booked at the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville.

Burrell faces multiple felony charges, including:

Sale of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm during certain crimes (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute (3 counts)

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Heffner is also charged with multiple felonies, including:

Sale of marijuana

Possession of a firearm during certain crimes (2 counts)

Possession of THC with intent to distribute (3 counts)

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to identify additional individuals involved in illegal drug distribution.

Residents with information on drug-related activity in Habersham County are encouraged to call the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (706) 839-0559 or submit a tip online at habershamsheriff.com.

For tips outside the county, individuals can contact the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office Tip Line at (706) 348-7410.