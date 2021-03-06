Altercation leads to deadly gunfire at Gwinnett County apartment complex

One man is dead after an altercation escalated to gunfire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex, according to police.

FOX 5 learned officers found the man with a single gunshot wound in the breezeway of Las Palmas Apartments on Seasons Parkway.

Police said he died at the scene.

"Around 3 a.m. this morning, officers responded to an altercation call," Officer Fed Joseph said. "When officers arrived on scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. He was deceased when officers arrived on-scene."

Investigators would not say how many people were involved or the status of the shooter, but Joseph confirmed someone called 911.

"As of right now, we know that the deceased had a gunshot wound, we don't know if the other party has injuries," Joseph said.

It's unclear if the man was a resident.

