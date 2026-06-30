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Alpharetta’s Showdown Social deals out winning combination of food and games

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published June 30, 2026 11:08 AM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 11:08 AM EDT
Paul Milliken checks out Alpharetta’s new Showdown Social
Paul Milliken checks out Alpharetta’s new Showdown Social

Paul Milliken checks out Alpharetta’s new Showdown Social

Paul Milliken visits Showdown Social, a new Alpharetta hangout pairing food and drinks with a massive lineup of card games to fuel your competitive spirit.

The Brief

    • Alpharetta's Showdown Social is called a "social card-gaming venue" by its founders, and offers up a full menu of food, drinks, and card games.
    • Showdown Social brings groups together for games including Ace Face, Chain Reaction, and Card Mafia.
    • Founds say no card-playing experience is needed, as a host is provided at every table to help lead the games.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - We’ve been known to engage in a little friendly competition here at Good Day Atlanta (and sometimes, some unfriendly competition!). So, when we heard about a new place that serves up plenty of games alongside the food and the drinks, we knew a visit was in the cards!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we placed our bets on Showdown Social, the hot new Alpharetta lounge where card games are front and center on the menu. Called a "social card-gaming venue" by founders, Showdown Social brings groups together for host-led card games including Ace Face, Chain Reaction, and Card Mafia. Never played those games before? No worries; hosts say they’re easy to learn and perfect for groups hungry for a fun night out.

And speaking of hungry…the Showdown Social menu features shareable items (including crispy fried Brussels sprouts, wings, and flash-friend calamari tossed with Calabrian chilis) alongside a selection of salads, skewers, and handhelds. And yes, Buck, there is a Showdown Double Stack burger. Full entrées on the menu include ribeye steak, fried rice, and Cajun pasta.

Showdown Social is located at 7955 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta, and operating hours are 3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekdays and Noon to 1:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To make a reservation, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying some hot food…and even hotter competition!

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release provided by Showdown Social and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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