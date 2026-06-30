Alpharetta’s Showdown Social deals out winning combination of food and games

The Brief Alpharetta's Showdown Social is called a "social card-gaming venue" by its founders, and offers up a full menu of food, drinks, and card games. Showdown Social brings groups together for games including Ace Face, Chain Reaction, and Card Mafia. Founds say no card-playing experience is needed, as a host is provided at every table to help lead the games.



We’ve been known to engage in a little friendly competition here at Good Day Atlanta (and sometimes, some unfriendly competition!). So, when we heard about a new place that serves up plenty of games alongside the food and the drinks, we knew a visit was in the cards!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we placed our bets on Showdown Social, the hot new Alpharetta lounge where card games are front and center on the menu. Called a "social card-gaming venue" by founders, Showdown Social brings groups together for host-led card games including Ace Face, Chain Reaction, and Card Mafia. Never played those games before? No worries; hosts say they’re easy to learn and perfect for groups hungry for a fun night out.

And speaking of hungry…the Showdown Social menu features shareable items (including crispy fried Brussels sprouts, wings, and flash-friend calamari tossed with Calabrian chilis) alongside a selection of salads, skewers, and handhelds. And yes, Buck, there is a Showdown Double Stack burger. Full entrées on the menu include ribeye steak, fried rice, and Cajun pasta.

Showdown Social is located at 7955 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta, and operating hours are 3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekdays and Noon to 1:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To make a reservation, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying some hot food…and even hotter competition!