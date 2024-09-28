Alpharetta couple miraculously unharmed as tree plummets through kitchen

In brief: Maryann and Tom McGivney narrowly escaped injury when a tree fell into their kitchen amid Tropical Storm Helene's remnants. The couple had only seconds to react by diving away as the ceiling bowed and the tree crashed through. The fallen tree caused significant damage, exposing the kitchen to daylight and also damaging the garage. Unhurt and grateful, the McGivneys are focusing on life's preciousness, noting that material damage can be repaired. The local community showed support by offering aid and accommodations following the incident.



An Alpharetta couple is counting their blessings after a massive tree crashed into their kitchen, narrowly missing them as they ate breakfast.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene brought heavy rain to metro Atlanta. Maryann and Tom McGivney were having breakfast in their kitchen when they heard a loud cracking sound above them.

"I was sitting here, and Tom was standing right about there, and we were having our morning breakfast," said Maryann McGivney.

The couple had mere seconds to react before the ceiling started to bow, and the tree came crashing through the roof.

"The cracking kept going, and we both looked up and saw the ceiling kind of bow in, so we knew it was coming down," Maryann recalled.

In a split-second decision, the couple dove in opposite directions to avoid the falling debris.

"Maryann dove over, and I went back. It crashed in between us, and we just called out to each other, 'Are you OK?' And we didn’t have a scratch on us. It really was amazing," said Tom McGivney.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Helene's fury caused a tree to crash through an Alpharetta home on Sept. 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

The tree, which landed on their rooftop in the Nottingham Gate subdivision, caused significant structural damage, leaving daylight visible from their kitchen.

"We had a little shot of adrenaline, but once we realized we were OK and the tree had stopped, we were like, 'Let’s grab what we need,’" Maryann added. The garage also sustained damage.

Despite the destruction, the McGivneys remain focused on what matters most.

"The house can be fixed. We were OK. We were safe. Life is precious. That’s what you treasure, and you’re very grateful for that. This stuff can be fixed," Tom said.

As word of the incident spread, friends and neighbors quickly offered help and places to stay.

Friday’s event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature — and what’s truly important in life.