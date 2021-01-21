Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates Vice President Kamala Harris

It was a historic day in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath of office Wednesday.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha in Atlanta said they are full of pride.

"It was a moment of jubilancy and joy," Valencia Bean said.

"It just shows that all things are possible," Cynthia Parks said.

Bean and Parks are members of the Nu Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated which is the first black sorority created in 1908.

This is the organization in which Vice President Harris is a proud member and joined on the campus of Howard University which is also known as the Alpha Chapter.

"For me and the sisterhood it’s a full circle," Bean said.

Bean is the president of the Atlanta chapter.

"Our sorority was founded on Howard University. She’s a graduate of Howard University. I think it came full circle from the grounds our founders walked on and championed community involvement," Bean said.

The Howard University band lead the way as Harris marched to the White House during Wednesday’s parade.

"I still have bragging rights, you know?" Cynthia Parks said.

Cynthia Parks pledged in 1981 just years before Harris who pledged in 1986.

These longtime members believe it’s not just a big moment for the sorority but for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"I hope what it will do is to allow everyone to know what we already know. HBCUs have graduated some of the finest in every area of the market," Bean said.

"It means power, it means that we are letting the world know that we are prepared, ready, and able to take on the toughest challenges," Parks said.

There’s no doubt in their minds if Harris can handle the job.

"Honey I know she is ready," Bean said excitingly.

