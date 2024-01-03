Almost 9 pounds of meth seized during bust at Athens hotel

article

Almost 9 pounds of methamphetamine and a gun were seized during a recent arrest at a hotel in the 100 block of Old Epps Bridge Road in Athens.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, they assisted the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force with an investigation on Dec. 29.

30-year-old Tyler Stalker and 43-year-old Angela Mosley were arrested at the hotel and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Stalker was also charged with possession of a gun during the commission of certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.