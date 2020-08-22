Almost 53,000 Super Soakers recalled over high lead risk

article

Hasbro is recalling almost 53,000 water guns sold at Target and telling people to stop using them immediately.

The toy company says stickers on the Nerf Super Soaker XP20 and XP30 may contain higher levels of lead in the ink than is federally allowed.

The XP20 is a green and orange hand-held water blaster with the model number E6286. The XP30 has the model number E6289 and is orange and blue.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The water guns were sold between March and July of 2020 at Target for less than $15.

Officials say customers should immediately keep the toys away from children, unscrew the tank from the blaster, and contact Hasbro Inc. on its website to learn how to return the toy for a full refund.

Advertisement

Customers can also call the company at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, or email at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.