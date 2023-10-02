SWAT team called to scene of deadly shooting at Atlanta home

A southwest Atlanta neighborhood was rocked by controlled explosions when a SWAT team responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a home overnight.

Officials say the deadly shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Allene Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was reportedly shot multiple times in the driveway.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

A few hours after the shooting, officials called SWAT to the home, saying they needed to "collect evidence."

The officers fired off two loud explosions believed to be concussion grenades as they entered the home. Officials have not said what SWAT was looking for, but the team has since left the area.

FOX 5 cameras also saw a tow truck and animal control vehicles arrive at the scene.

Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or released any details about the victim or any potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.