The Brief SKOL Brewing Company is located in downtown Atlanta, and has become the go-to spot in Georgia for Minnesota Vikings fans. The brewpub is the home of the team's official fan club here in the city, and is listed as the official watch party location in Georgia by the team itself. Indoor snow machines are on standby to produce snowfall every time the Vikings score a touchdown.



We’re Falcons fans around here, but we respect the right of every fan to have a place to cheer on their favorite football team.

That’s why we had absolutely no problem spending a few hours at SKOL Brewing Company in downtown Atlanta this morning, where Minnesota Vikings fans will always find a cold beer and a spot in front of a TV screen!

SKOL Brewing Company is located in downtown Atlanta (155 Carnegie Way Northwest), and was created by Atlanta entrepreneur and Minnesota native Drew Tull. Since opening in January 2025, SKOL Brewing Company has become the go-to spot for Vikings fans; it’s the home of the team's official fan club here in the city, and is listed as the official watch party location in Georgia by the team itself! And the hotter the Vikings get on the field, the colder it gets in the bar: indoor snow machines are on standby to produce snowfall every time the Vikings score a touchdown!

But no worries, because good food and good beer are served to every customer, regardless of their team affiliation! The brewpub’s menu was crafted by chef Rich Rosendale of Rosendale Events and includes starters like the Nordic Viking Smoked Fish Dip, mains like Nordic Nachos and Valhalla Smoked Wings, and — Buck Lanford, are you listening? — the Paul Bunyan Quad Stack Burger!

SKOL Brewing Company is also home to the 30,000-square-foot Valhalla Gaming Lounge, which includes social activities including axe throwing, simulators, and arcade games!

SKOL Brewing Company is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to midnight (the kitchen closes most nights at 10:00 p.m.) — click here for more information on the brewpub. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, getting fired up for the upcoming Falcons-Vikings game on Sunday, November 29th!