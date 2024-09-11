All-star Atlanta cast headlines 'A Raisin in the Sun'

This year marks 65 years since Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking "A Raisin in the Sun" became the first play penned by a Black woman to be produced on Broadway. And over the next three weeks, Atlanta audiences will get another chance to see why the play is considered by many to be the greatest ever written.

Theatrical Outfit and Dominion Entertainment Group have teamed up to present "A Raisin in the Sun," which opens tonight in previews and runs through Sept. 29 at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s in Downtown Atlanta. The limited run of 15 performances only is directed by Dominion Entertainment Group executive producer Robert John Connor and features a stellar cast of Atlanta-based actors, including Cynthia D. Barker, Amari Cheatom, and Jen Harper.

"A Raisin in the Sun" is the 2024-2025 season opener for Theatrical Outfit, which will follow the production with the family classic "A Christmas Story," the Atlanta premiere of "The Lehman Trilogy," and the world premiere Hip-hop musical "Young John Lewis" later this season. This is the first time the Atlanta theater company has teamed up with Dominion Entertainment Group, known for productions including the seasonal favorite "Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience."

Showtimes for "A Raisin in the Sun" are 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 29 — to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie Street Northwest), chatting with the cast of this highly-anticipated production of a true American classic.