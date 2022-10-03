All southbound lanes open at downtown connector after deadly crash

article

At least one person was killed in a wrong-way crash that closed the southbound lanes of the downtown connector near North Avenue early Monday morning.

According to investigators, a driver got onto the interstate heading the wrong way at Williams Street in the HOV lane. Two vehicles were involved, and authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The wreck closed the southbound lanes. The lanes were reopened shortly before 6 a.m.