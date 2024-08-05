Tractor trailer crash involving explosives shuts down all lanes on I-85 NB in Jackson County

article

A crashed tractor trailer on Interstate 85 NB has reportedly shut down traffic in one direction. Officials told FOX 5 the crash involved explosive materials.

A camera near the area appeared to show skid marks and what appeared to be the tractor trailer on its side on I-85 NB past State Route 53/Winder Highway in Jackson County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the roadway was expected to be clear by 2:53 p.m., but a tow truck wasn't on scene until around 3:15 p.m.

"Do not get on the Interstate southbound from Jefferson unless you want to sit still for a long time," the City of Jefferson Police Department warned motorists on social media. "Find an alternate route."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Crash on I-85 Northbound past State Route 53/Winder Highway (Credit: GDOT)

Georgia State Patrol later told FOX 5 that the crash involved two tractor trailers. One of them reportedly tried to avoid hitting a truck in front of it, but ended up over-correcting, leading to over-turning. That overturned tractor trailer was carrying explosives.

One passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's not clear how many other people were involved.

By 4:20 p.m., the roadway was cleared and reopened.