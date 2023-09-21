Bus overturns along I-85 southbound traffic near Chamblee Tucker Road

article

Police have not yet released details about a bus which overturned along Interstate 85 southbound just south of Interstate 285.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday snarling traffic.

FOX 5 saw all lanes of traffic blocked off by a large contingency of first responders.

A few of those lanes reopened shortly after midnight, but the crash was far from cleared by that time.

Compounding the late-night traffic issue, those who tried to detour around the crash along I-285 southbound were met with construction crews performing road maintenance, forcing the closure of two southbound lanes.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or how severely, but several ambulances did respond to the scene.

FOX 5 has crews gather more information

This story is breaking. Check back for details and tune into Good Day Atlanta beginning at 4 a.m. Friday. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.