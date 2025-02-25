Expand / Collapse search

All in a day's work: Cobb County K9 tracks down burglary suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 25, 2025 6:45am EST
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County Police K9 officer helped locate and arrest a suspect involved in a commercial burglary after a brief pursuit, officials said.

What we know:

Video released by Cobb County Police shows K9 Ace tracking the suspect from the scene of the burglary to a nearby neighborhood hideout. After a short search, the suspect was quickly located and taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities said the footage demonstrates the strategic and highly coordinated partnership between police handlers and their K-9 partners.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and charges filed were not immediately released. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Cobb County Police Department. 

