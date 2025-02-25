All in a day's work: Cobb County K9 tracks down burglary suspect

A Cobb County Police K9 officer helped locate and arrest a suspect involved in a commercial burglary after a brief pursuit, officials said.

What we know:

Video released by Cobb County Police shows K9 Ace tracking the suspect from the scene of the burglary to a nearby neighborhood hideout. After a short search, the suspect was quickly located and taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities said the footage demonstrates the strategic and highly coordinated partnership between police handlers and their K-9 partners.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and charges filed were not immediately released. The investigation remains ongoing.