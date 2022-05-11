3 arrested for stabbing at Alexander High School that led to lockdown

article

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a stabbing at Alexander High School on Tuesday.

The incident placed the school, located in the 6500 block of Alexander Parkway in Douglasville, on a Cod Red lockdown for a portion of the morning.

The stabbing happened near the cafeteria area of the school. A photo provided by a student at the school shows over a dozen evidence markers placed in one of the building's hallways.

Douglas County School System Police Department Chief Tracey Whaley said one male victim received medical treatment and was taken to the hospital. An update on the student's condition could not be released on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies with the assistance of K9 and aerial units flooded the area.

Investigators said those responsible fled the school on foot. Officials received a tip a black Mercedes picked up two people with book bags along Dorsett Shoals Road. The Georgia State Patrol later located that vehicle. It was driven by a former student, investigators said. Deputies said an accomplice in the stabbing was in the car as well. Both were taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

Investigators believe the driver dropped off the main suspect near a home in Palmetto.

The attorney of the other young male wanted in connection to the stabbing contacted authorities and the teen surrendered himself around 6:30 p.m.

The three teens charged in the incident made a court appearance on Wednesday. Their names have not been released because they are all under the age of 17. It was not clear what charges they face.

Officials have not released information about what led up to the stabbing.

Advertisement

Students resumed normal classes on Wednesday.