‘Alexa, deck the halls’: Amazon offers voice-activated Christmas tree to impress holiday guests

Amazon is offering a voice-activated artificial Christmas tree that is compatible with Alexa.

The 7 foot Douglas fir pre-lit LED holiday tree by Mr. Christmas can work with Alexa, allowing consumers to select the lighting color, turn the tree lights on or off, or schedule the tree to turn on at the same time every day, according to the product description.

The Christmas tree features a “realistic look” and “life-like foliage.”

“The 1,750 flame retardant BRANCH tips are easily arranged to create the natural appearance of a full-bodied, genuine Christmas tree,” the description said.

There’s also 13 lighting functions, including 400 low voltage energy-saving RGB LED lights, which will enable consumers to customize the tree to match holiday decor.

“Choose between red, green, yellow, blue, purple, cyan, white, multi-color, multi-fade, multi-twinkle, multi-sparkle, blue-sparkle or red-sparkle to create a unique effortless display,” the description said.

The tree has “easy set up,” with a built-in power pole and “simple to set up with Alexa.”

“No extra plugs necessary, lighting your tree and connecting to Alexa is as simple as plugging it in and using your voice,” the description said.