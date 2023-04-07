Alert: Shelter-in-place ordered as police search for suspect on KSU Marietta campus

Kennesaw State University has issued an alert for all students and staff to shelter in place.

The alert was sent out around 10:15 p.m. and later officials clarified that police officers were searching for a suspect on the Marietta campus.

The alert on the school’s website reads:

"KSU Emergency: Police are searching for a suspect on the MARIETTA CAMPUS who fled from Police. Unknown if person is armed. Please remain indoors."

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.