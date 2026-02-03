Alcohol found in infant’s blood; Atlanta mother faces murder charge

article

The Brief Woman arrested and charged with murder, cruelty to children in infant’s death. Baby found unresponsive at NW Atlanta home in October; died the next day. Medical examiner ruled death a homicide after toxicology showed alcohol.



A woman was taken into custody this week and charged in connection with the death of a 3-month-old boy whose death was later ruled a homicide, Atlanta police said.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department said Omayrilin Colon, born March 1988, was arrested on Feb. 2 in Forest Park with assistance from Clayton County Police Department and APD units. She was transported to APD headquarters for processing and later booked into the Fulton County Jail on pending charges of murder and cruelty to children.

Police said officers were originally called around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025, to a person-down report in the 2200 block of Perry Boulevard NW, where they found an unresponsive infant. The child was taken by Grady EMS to a children’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

In January, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office notified investigators that toxicology results showed a high level of alcohol in the infant’s blood and ruled the death a homicide.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown how the child was given the alcohol.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said the information is preliminary and subject to change.