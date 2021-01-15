Alarm at Coweta County bank triggers large police presence

article

Law enforcement was on high alert after receiving a report of an armed man at a Coweta County bank on Friday afternoon.

It happened a little after 4:30 p.m. at the Bank of America located along Glenda Trace at Marketplace Drive just off Highway 34.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m. and saw a large police presence including a SWAT team.

Law enforcement officials told FOX 5 News that a bank employee hit the alarm after a report of a man with a long gun. No man or gun was never found.

No money was taken and no evidence was collected, officials said.

Large police presence was seen around the Bank of America along Glenda Trace in Newnan on Jan. 15, 2021. (FOX 5)

Officials said rumors of a hostage situation at the bank that was circulating on social media are false.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

