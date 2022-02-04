Alabama woman forged crash documents to claim more insurance money, officials say

An Alabama woman injured in a 2019 crash in Georgia is now facing charges after authorities say she claimed more insurance money than she was entitled to.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for Tessa Blakely, 40, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, for one count of Insurance Fraud.

According to King, Blakely was given a medial exemption from work for five days following the wreck in Columbus, but submitted forged exemption to Liberty Mutual for 97 days of missed work.

The warrant was issued by a Gwinnett County Judge on January 27.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE