River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:30 PM EST until MON 1:56 AM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:16 PM EST until SAT 2:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:51 AM EST until FRI 8:30 PM EST, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:26 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:25 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:24 PM EST until MON 3:00 PM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:56 PM EST, Forsyth County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County

Alabama woman forged crash documents to claim more insurance money, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

An Alabama woman injured in a 2019 crash in Georgia is now facing charges after authorities say she claimed more insurance money than she was entitled to.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for Tessa Blakely, 40, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, for one count of Insurance Fraud. 

According to King, Blakely was given a medial exemption from work for five days following the wreck in Columbus, but submitted forged exemption to Liberty Mutual for 97 days of missed work.

The warrant was issued by a Gwinnett County Judge on January 27.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

