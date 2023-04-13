Alabama man arrested for trafficking after high-speed chase in Troup County

article

On April 12, a routine traffic stop on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 7 turned into a high-speed pursuit that ended with the arrest of Henry Murphy Jr., 35, of Selma, Alabama.

Capt. Nathan Taylor of the Troup County Sheriff's Office initiated the stop after observing Murphy's silver Cadillac following too closely. Upon approaching the vehicle, Capt. Taylor detected the odor of narcotics emanating from inside. He requested Murphy to exit the vehicle for further discussion, but when Taylor attempted to detain Murphy in handcuffs, he resisted and re-entered the vehicle, despite being Tasered.

Murphy then led authorities on a high-speed chase, exiting at Exit 2 and driving through a construction zone. As he attempted to run away after crashing the vehicle on Avenue K at East 10th Street in West Point, K-9 Chapo was deployed by Capt. Taylor to subdue Murphy, and he was subsequently arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities discovered approximately 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana and a large sum of money believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Murphy was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and then transported to the Troup County Jail, where he faces charges of Trafficking Marijuana, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude (Felony), Obstruction of an Officer, and Following Too Closely.