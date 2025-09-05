Alabama man arrested after high-speed chase on I-85
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An Alabama man is behind bars in Coweta County after leading deputies on a high-speed chase down I-85 and at times traveling on both sides of the interstate at over 120 mph.
What we know:
The suspect Rodney Dwayne Hick, 26 from Montgomery, AL. Deputies say they pulled him over for a window tint violation. They say Hicks was unable to give them a driver’s license. They say he became nervous and began pacing while the deputy attempted to confirm his identity on the radio.
The Chase:
The body camera video obtained by FOX 5 shows Hicks running back to his car and attempting to drive away. The deputy tried fo pull Hicks from the car but was unsuccessful. The video then switches to the interstate where the video shows Hick’s white Honda traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The chase ended when a deputy performed the PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. Hicks was then taken into custody.
The Charges:
Deputies have charged Hicks with reckless driving,
Deputies say Hick is still being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond.
The Source: Information and video provided by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.