Alabama deputy killed in car chase, sheriff's office says

An east Alabama sheriff's office said one of its deputies died in a car chase on Monday.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said Deputy J'Mar Abel was part of a pursuit involving the Roanoke Police Department when he lost control of his car and crashed on County Road 278.

Abel was rushed to West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash was on the second anniversary of Abel joining the sheriff's office, a statement said. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office plans to announce funeral arrangements later.

"Please keep Deputy Abel's family and friends, as well as the brothers and sisters of the Sheriff's Office, in your thoughts and prayers," a statement said, in part.

Details about the vehicle chase were unknown on Tuesday morning.

Chambers County borders Troup County on Georgia's west border.