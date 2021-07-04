AJC Peachtree Road Race winners cross finish line

article

The men's and women's division winners in the 2021 Peachtree Road Race crossed the finish line on the Fourth of July morning.

Sam Chelanga clinched the men's championship with an unofficial time of 28:42. He finished seconds in front of the second and third place runners, who respectively finished in 28:45 and 28:48.

Sara Hall took the women's division title with a time of 31:40, unofficially. Second and third-place runners finished in 31:49 and 32:05.

Chelanga is a Kenyan-born four-time NCAA champion in cross country and track and field and U.S. Army veteran. He attended Liberty University and retired from professional running in 2018 to enlist in the military, according to his Atlanta Track Club bio.

Hall recently won her second consecutive title at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K in June. She competed in U.S. Olympic trials, including an event last year in Atlanta.

