Airman surprises Savannah mother before Germany deployment

A Savannah mother received the surprise of a lifetime when her son, a first-class airman, showed up at her doorstep before leaving for his next assignment overseas.

Kristan Porter will soon be stationed in Germany for the next three years, but before heading out, he made a special stop to see his family. His visit was kept secret by loved ones, who said it was difficult to keep his mother in the dark — but the emotional reunion made it worthwhile.

Porter’s sister said the moment was especially heartfelt because he is the youngest child in the family. Video shows their mother overcome with emotion as he walked into the room.

The airman will spend a few weeks at home with family before beginning his deployment.