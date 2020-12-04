Airbnb to prohibit one-night reservations for some guests on NYE

article

Airbnb announced Friday a new safety initiative to prevent parties in Atlanta over New Year’s Eve in the wake of the latest COVID-19 spike.

Beginning immedietly, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve in Atlanta and throughout the United States.

Additionally, the company said it would be deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties.

"Airbnb bans all parties as well as 'party houses,' and this NYE initiative follows our recent Atlanta party house crackdown, which led to the suspension or removal of more than 50 Atlanta listings that received complaints or violated our policies on parties and events," the company stated in a news release.

Airbnb launched a similar initiative over Halloween.

Here is how it will work over New Year’s Eve:

Advertisement

The changes will take effect in the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France and Spain.

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire home listings on New Year’s Eve.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to this restriction.

Airbnb will allow already booked one-night reservations to go through as planned, as our data has historically shown that one-night New Year’s Eve bookings made prior to now very rarely lead to unauthorized parties.

For more information on the changes Airbnb has made, click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

------

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.